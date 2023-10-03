Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

