Financial Comparison: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -34.34% -49.64% -33.56% NeuroPace -77.25% -133.74% -38.30%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $44.51 million 2.35 -$23.18 million ($0.47) -6.43 NeuroPace $45.52 million 5.14 -$47.08 million ($1.70) -5.32

This table compares Apyx Medical and NeuroPace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apyx Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroPace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apyx Medical and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 NeuroPace 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 160.76%. NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.60%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats NeuroPace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. It also offers hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

