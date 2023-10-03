FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.13.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86. FMC has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

