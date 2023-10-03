Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $259.97 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $177.49 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

