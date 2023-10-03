Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $518.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.65. Alector has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. Analysts expect that Alector will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,975 shares of company stock worth $3,067,340. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alector by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alector by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

