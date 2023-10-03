Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 463,755 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $5,668,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

