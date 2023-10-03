Brokerages Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price at $30.00

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of IMVT opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.62. Immunovant has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $44.19.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunovant by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

