Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

GSHD opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $807,110.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $807,110.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $768,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,990. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

