Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.57.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.23). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $734.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 938,822 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $5,543,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 776,003 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.