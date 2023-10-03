Critical Survey: bleuacacia (BLEU) vs. Its Peers

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 678 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare bleuacacia to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Volatility & Risk
bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s peers have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares bleuacacia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|bleuacacia
|N/A
|-74.61%
|3.47%
|bleuacacia Competitors
|-51.21%
|-64.60%
|-3.21%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares bleuacacia and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|bleuacacia
|N/A
|$2.51 million
|45.65
|bleuacacia Competitors
|$1.35 billion
|$31.56 million
|50.74
bleuacacia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for bleuacacia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|bleuacacia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|bleuacacia Competitors
|111
|576
|847
|15
|2.49
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.20%. Given bleuacacia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
bleuacacia peers beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
bleuacacia Company Profile
bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
