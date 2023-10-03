Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -238.75% -79.37% -67.76% Sphere 3D -1,293.00% -228.58% -132.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $32.30 million 5.69 -$105.30 million ($1.02) -2.19 Sphere 3D $6.08 million 2.58 -$192.80 million ($15.29) -0.09

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.2% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bit Digital and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.37%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.49, meaning that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Sphere 3D on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

