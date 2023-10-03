Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.52. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.