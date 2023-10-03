Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $322.00 at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

