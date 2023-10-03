The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,420.13 ($53.43).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKG shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.14) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.02) to GBX 4,400 ($53.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($61.65) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.79) to GBX 4,580 ($55.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($52.58) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,976 ($48.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.52, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,130.55. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,146 ($38.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,549 ($54.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 59.30 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 3,049.65%.

Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($48.63), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($151,038.78). In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($48.63), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($151,038.78). Also, insider Sarah Sands purchased 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,998 ($48.33) per share, with a total value of £9,875.06 ($11,936.49). Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.