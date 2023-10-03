Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $117.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CINF stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

