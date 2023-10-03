Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE AGI opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.