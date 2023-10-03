Analysts Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Target Price at $42.75

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after buying an additional 5,723,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after buying an additional 2,658,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,268,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

