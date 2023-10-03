Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,682,845.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,240,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,485,828.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,785 shares of company stock worth $8,916,878. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after acquiring an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 18.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,447,000 after buying an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,265,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,602,000 after buying an additional 332,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

