Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target at $30.81

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,228. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.