Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIREF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 30.82%.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This represents a yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

