Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SSLLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $92.05.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $439.46 million during the quarter.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

