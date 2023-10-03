Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,097 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.
