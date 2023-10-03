nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $3,767,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 152,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

