Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Target Price at $281.67

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.67.

LGGNY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 300 ($3.63) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 333 ($4.03) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 254 ($3.07) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.