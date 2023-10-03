Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $52,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,966,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $52,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,966,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,440,416 shares in the company, valued at $41,101,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 568,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,799 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,347,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,033 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $18,901,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $9,792,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 26.29, a current ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

