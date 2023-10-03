Wells Fargo & Company Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $575.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $558.39.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $517.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,343,837 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

