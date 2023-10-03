Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

GTIM opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $69,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

