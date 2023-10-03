United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Lowered to $48.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.93.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

