Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $160.89 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,803,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,858 shares of company stock worth $22,448,152. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

