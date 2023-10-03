Mizuho Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $42.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.88.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on POR

Portland General Electric Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of POR opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.