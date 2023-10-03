Truist Financial Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $72.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMX. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.80.

KMX opened at $69.72 on Friday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $1,330,600.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $1,330,600.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,265 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,033,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,667,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

