Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $80.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised CarMax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.80.

KMX opened at $69.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,858 shares of company stock worth $7,669,265. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

