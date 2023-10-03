Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$70.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 250.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

