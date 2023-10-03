Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

ALGM stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,063,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

