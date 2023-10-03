Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.25.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $206.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $806,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $6,407,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 38.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

