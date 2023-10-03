Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Elevation Oncology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

