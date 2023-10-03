Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Elevation Oncology Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ELEV stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $28.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
Featured Articles
