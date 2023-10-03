Citigroup Initiates Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,590.00.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 3.2 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 164.75 EPS for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
