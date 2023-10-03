Citigroup Initiates Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,590.00.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,335.29 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,388.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,224.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 164.75 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.