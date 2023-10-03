ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Truist Financial

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

ICFI opened at $119.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ICF International has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $136.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $1,151,690. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ICF International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

