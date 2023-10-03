Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.92.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

