Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 25.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 121.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 6,983.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 192,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

