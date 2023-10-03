Robert W. Baird Boosts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $36.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on nCino

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $63,547.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $63,547.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,684. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 1,404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 439,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,601,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.