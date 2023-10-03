OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $10.55 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.65.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

OPAL opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.79.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,514,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

