OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALFree Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $10.55 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.65.

Get Our Latest Report on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

OPAL opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.79.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,514,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 263,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.