PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.75.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.