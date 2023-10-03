PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $67.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.16.

PYPL stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

