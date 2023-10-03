StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

In other news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $389,006. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

