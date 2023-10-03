RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RF Industries

RF Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

Shares of RFIL opened at $2.97 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,702.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter worth $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.