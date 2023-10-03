Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,735.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,155.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $63,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,735.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 88,473 shares of company stock valued at $503,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

