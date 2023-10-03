Ball (NYSE:BALL) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.42.

NYSE:BALL opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

