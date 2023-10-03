Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of SALM opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.26.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
