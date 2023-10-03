Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SALM opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

