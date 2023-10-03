Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Euronav in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $311.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.08 million. Euronav had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 26.55%. On average, analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,636 shares during the period. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Euronav by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 35,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

